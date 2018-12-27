Amid talks of alliance, AAP, Congress spar over election performance, assembly resolution

Delhi Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders took a dig at each other on Twitter on Wednesday, with each asking the other to look at their electoral performance before commenting on the other.

This comes at a time when, according to sources, the parties are in talks about reaching an understanding in Delhi before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Twitter war started when Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken tweeted a news report about the future of an alliance between the two parties in the light of AAP MLA Jarnail Singh reading out a resolution in the Delhi Assembly on the 1984 riots, which included the demand that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna be taken back. This part was later considered as not being part of the resolution by the Assembly.

In response, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh ‘advised’ Maken to take care of his party’s affairs. “If you behave like this, Congress will again lose deposits on their seats. One should learn from Maken how to be arrogant despite winning zero seats,” he tweeted.

Maken then posted a photograph of Congress president Rahul Gandhi speaking during the Bharat Bandh, with Singh and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti sitting in the background. Maken tweeted, “This does not suit you, Sanjay bhai. Isn’t it the same Somnath Bharti along with you in the photograph who took responsibility for inserting the lines about Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna in the resolution? How can we trust AAP.”

AAP has since taken action against Bharti for adding the bit about Rajiv Gandhi to the Assembly resolution text. Neither Singh nor Maken responded to calls or messages.