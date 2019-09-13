Amid talk of factionalism, all Delhi BJP MPs put up united front

With five months to go for the Delhi Assembly polls, BJP leaders in the state fired a salvo at the AAP government, alleging that it has done nothing to regularise unauthorised colonies despite being in power for over four years. The AAP responded that it had no problem with the BJP “claiming credit”.

Advertising

In a press conference Thursday, where eight BJP MPs — seven Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP — were present, Union Minister and Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan said there were some things the Delhi government could have done to regularise these colonies but it, instead, did nothing.

“There were three-four things the Delhi government was required to do for regularisation, as per regulations of 2008. The AAP government was supposed to complete delineation of colonies, constitute a committee to confer titles, fix charges and fee for regularisation, but it did not fulfil its responsibilities — despite being in power… The Modi government started working on the issue as soon as it came to power,” he said.

A committee set up by the Centre recently shared a draft of rules for regularisation with the state. Consultation on the draft is on, Vardhan said.

Advertising

AAP, meanwhile, in a statement said: “The Aam Aadmi Party has no problem with BJP claiming credit for this important issue. On behalf of the people of Delhi, AAP wants to tell BJP to please take all the credit. AAP appeals to the BJP’s central government that it should immediately approve the decision taken by the Delhi Cabinet in November 2015 for regularisation of unauthorised colonies, and recommendations sent by the Delhi government last month on the draft cabinet note of the Union Urban Development Ministry.”

This is for the first time since the Lok Sabha poll results that all seven BJP MPs have addressed a joint press conference. As per sources, with polls drawing closer, talk of factionalism within the BJP Delhi unit has also been increasing, something the top leadership has cautioned the unit about. Thursday’s conference was also a show of unity, a leader said. While eight MPs were present, only Vardhan addressed the gathering.