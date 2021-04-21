Amid surge in cases, Covid care centres set up for Delhi Police personnel and their kin

These Covid care centres have been set up for Delhi police personnel and for their family members to get immediate relief till the time they get admission in regular covid hospitals. (File Photo)

To provide immediate medical facility for corona patients, Delhi Police has constructed a fully functional covid care centre in the newly built quarters in Shahdara police station complex with 78 beds of which 20 are with oxygen support. Two more care centres have also been set up at Rohini and Dwarka police training school. Rohini facility has 20 beds of which 10 are oxygen beds and Dwarka PTS facility will be the next to go operational.

Delhi Police Spokesperson, Chinmoy Biswal said they have decided to open care centres in view of the freshly rising incidents of covid infection among Delhi Police personnel, who are frontline warriors in the battle against coronavirus.

“The doctors are being provided by GTB hospital and nurses and paramedic staff are being provided by Hamdard Foundation. Oxygen cylinders are being provided by Seva Bharati, while facility and medicines will be provided from Delhi Police resources, including a dedicated ambulance, which will be stationed there, to attend to emergencies. A police team under an Inspector will look after the facility and coordination in each place,” he added.

Biswal said these Covid care centres have been set up for Delhi police personnel and for their family members to get immediate relief till the time they get admission in regular covid hospitals.

“At present, one doctor and one nursing officer from GTB Hospital and one doctor from Gangaram and four nursing assistants from Hamdard Foundation are present round the clock at the Shahdara facility, which will be increased as per the requirement,” he added.