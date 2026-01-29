Amid SIR in Bengal, Election Commission to meet Mamata next week

Mamata Banerjee has accused the EC of functioning at the behest of the BJP, saying that electors aged above 85 years of age and persons with disabilities were being summoned for the hearings to prove their credentials.

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 01:35 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata BanerjeeAn EC statement said Thursday that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had agreed to meet the TMC delegation led by Banerjee at 4 pm on February 2. The meeting comes even as the TMC has hit out at the EC for allegedly conducting the SIR in a partisan manner, to favour the BJP. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
With the Trinamool Congress alleging irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a TMC delegation led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet the Election Commission of India on February 2.

An EC statement said Thursday that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had agreed to meet the TMC delegation led by Banerjee at 4 pm on February 2. The meeting comes even as the TMC has hit out at the EC for allegedly conducting the SIR in a partisan manner, to favour the BJP.

Also Read | Amid anti-SIR agitation, Mamata Banerjee defers Delhi trip after Ajit Pawar’s death and Kolkata warehouse fire

Last week, on the occasion of National Voters’ Day on January 25, Banerjee questioned the ongoing hearings for the 1.5 crore electors of West Bengal flagged by the EC’s software for having logical discrepancies in their documents or not being mapped to the last intensive revision in the state in 2002.

“Election Commission of India is celebrating National Voters’ Day today, and what a tragic farce that is! The Commission — working as His Master’s Voice– is busy now in snatching away people’s voting rights, and they have the temerity to celebrate Voters’ Day! I am deeply distressed and disturbed by their conduct today,” she said in a post on X.

She accused the EC of functioning at the behest of the BJP, saying that electors aged above 85 years of age and persons with disabilities were being summoned for the hearings to prove their credentials.

“The stress caused by this kind of illegal pressure is leading to a series of suicides and deaths, and yet you are continuing to do this at the behest of your political masters. You have made it NRC [National Register of Citizens] trial for citizens, including particularly those belonging to minorities, scheduled castes and tribes,” Banerjee had said.

Earlier, she had written to the Chief Election Commissioner, highlighting her concerns about the SIR process, which began with the enumeration of all registered electors in November. On a petition by the TMC, the Supreme Court ordered the EC earlier this month to publish the list of logical discrepancies flagged by its software.

