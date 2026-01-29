Amid SIR in Bengal, Election Commission to meet Mamata next week

An EC statement said Thursday that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had agreed to meet the TMC delegation led by Banerjee at 4 pm on February 2. The meeting comes even as the TMC has hit out at the EC for allegedly conducting the SIR in a partisan manner, to favour the BJP. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

With the Trinamool Congress alleging irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a TMC delegation led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet the Election Commission of India on February 2.

An EC statement said Thursday that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had agreed to meet the TMC delegation led by Banerjee at 4 pm on February 2. The meeting comes even as the TMC has hit out at the EC for allegedly conducting the SIR in a partisan manner, to favour the BJP.

Last week, on the occasion of National Voters’ Day on January 25, Banerjee questioned the ongoing hearings for the 1.5 crore electors of West Bengal flagged by the EC’s software for having logical discrepancies in their documents or not being mapped to the last intensive revision in the state in 2002.