Amid reports of “virulent variant” of Covid-19, Delhi govt makes 14-day quarantine mandatory for travelers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

In light of reports of a “virulent variant” of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Delhi government Thursday said persons travelling from these states to the capital will have to undergo “mandatory government institutional quarantine” or “paid quarantine” for 14 days at facilities identified by the District Magistrate.

However, those who have received both doses of vaccination and have a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, would be allowed home quarantine for seven days.

“A virulent variant of Covid-19 is reported to have been found recently in the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and this new strain of Covid-19 has a shorter incubation period with high transmission rate and the progress of disease is much more rapid in this strain and, therefore, additional precautionary measures in respect of the persons coming from the State of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to NCT of Delhi through Airlines/Trains/Buses/Cars/Trucks or any other mode of transportation are required to be taken in public interest with the objective that this new virulent strain of Covid-19 should not enter and transmit into the territory of NCT of Delhi,” the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said in an order Thursday.

According to the order, “All persons arriving from the State of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in NCT of Delhi by Airlines/Trains/Buses/Cars/Trucks or any other mode of transportation shall have to undergo mandatory government institutional quarantine/paid quarantine for 14 days at facilities established / identified by the District Magistrate concerned.”

However, those who have been “successfully vaccinated (two doses)” and are able to produce “certificate to the effect or having negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey)”, shall be allowed “home quarantine for 7 days”.

“If no suitable facility for home quarantine is available with the person, he/she may opt for institutional / paid quarantine in identified facilities for 7 days. In case of non-compliance of the protocol/ guidelines / SOPs pertaining to home quarantine prescribed by MoHFW, Gol I Department of H&FW, GNCTD, such persons shall be quarantined in government institutional facilities for 7 days,” the order said.

It also stated that “persons travelling from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to other States through NCT of Delhi by road shall be allowed without disembarking from the vehicle en-route inside NCT of Delhi”. However, mandatory quarantine instructions “shall be applicable to those persons who want to travel from the State of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to other States through NCT of Delhi by Air/Train”.

“All constitutional and government functionaries and the staff members accompanying them who are travelling to NCT of Delhi from the State of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on official work are exempted from the aforesaid instructions, if they are asymptomatic. However, they are advised to self-monitor their health for next 14 days…,” the order stated.