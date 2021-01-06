Amid rain, langar organisers at Singhu visit each tractor to deliver food: ‘No one should go hungry’

With the capital witnessing rainfall over the past few days, langar organisers at the Singhu border have been going to trucks and trolleys to deliver food to farmers.

On Monday night, some farmers went around on their tractors with handheld loudspeakers, asking if anyone needed food. In a video from the site, a few people from the langars can be heard saying: “It should not happen that people don’t eat because they think they will get wet or their clothes will get dirty. None of my brothers should sleep hungry. The prashad will reach your tractor trolleys. It is very cold, no one should go hungry.”

Jagjit Singh (70) from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib said, “Some people in tractors were taking a round, asking if we wanted food. We did not want any as we had eaten already.”

At least 19 langars have come up at the protest site — which stretches across several kilometres — by organisations and individuals. Manoj Singh, a hotelier who lives in Ashok Vihar, has been providing langar at the protest daily. He said, “Ever since it began to rain, many youngsters who provide service at the langar have been distributing food at the trucks and tractors too.”

Jashkeerat Singh (20), a protester from Punjab’s Tarn Taran, who does sewa at the same langar, said, “Mostly, one person from a tractor comes with utensils and takes food for the rest. Sometimes, I go give food as well.”

Gurdeep Singh (63) from Fatehgarh Sahib, who runs a langar, said he and a few others wrapped plastic sheets around themselves to avoid getting drenched while distributing food.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Gurdwara Sikh Management Committee will soon send 25 makeshift ‘night shelter’ buses for protesters. In a tweet Tuesday, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said: “Farmers who were agitating in the cold winter had to bear the brunt of rain. DSGMC has prepared this mobile night shelter. These buses have been prepared like ‘renbasera’ so that the farmers who are staging the strike can avoid the cold and rain. We have another small contribution in the peasant struggle.”

DSGMC member Pritipal Singh, who was at the site Tuesday, said: “Seats have been removed from the buses to accommodate mattresses, blankets, pillows and heaters. Around 50 can sleep in one. 10 buses will be given to women and 15 for men.”