Amid protests, demolition drive begins in Ghaziabad

An extensive demolition drive of unauthorised buildings commenced under the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) Monday, with a plan to demolish 286 such structures by the end of the month.

V K Singh, GDA OSD, said demolition orders had been issued through a quasi-judicial process in 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. “These are buildings which are not constructed as per the designated land use of the areas they are built on. Most are residential, built on land designated as a green belt, commercial, agricultural or free-hold. We are focusing on illegal colonies and prioritising buildings that have got demolition notices there,” he said.

An under-construction multi-storey building, which had received a demolition notice last year, had collapsed in Akash Nagar on July 22.

Singh added that the operation is being carried out on a police station-wise basis, starting with 10 police stations in the district, with the authority receiving support from police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary.

The GDA began its drive at one such illegal colony, Balaji Enclave in Govindpuram — a free-hold area that transformed into a construction hub in 2009, and is now completely built up.

As bulldozers arrived, residents blocked the road in protest. “When we approached the GDA with building plans prior to construction, they refused to pass them, saying that this free-hold land does not come under them. Now they’re saying it’s illegal. If our buildings are dangerous, then by all means break them down. In our case, there should be an attempt to regularise instead of demolishing them,” claimed Sanjeev Chaudhury, who built a home in the colony a year ago.

According to a GDA official at the site, four buildings in the colony were slotted for demolition on Monday, and four more will be demolished each day up to August 31. The official said all 150 buildings in the colony are illegal.

In an attempt to pacify the crowd, police assured them that buildings with people living in them will not be demolished. Eventually, the drive commenced at 3.45 pm, after the ADM (City) arrived at the site.

In an earlier operation, 27 buildings were demolished between August 1 and 4, while 471 under-construction unauthorised structures have been sealed. GDA officials said FIRs have been filed against seven builders of unauthorised structures.

OSD Singh added that the current drive is squeezing the authority’s resources as bulldozers have to be hired each day.

