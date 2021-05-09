Amid pandemic, Premji, Sudha Murthy, Mohan Bhagwat to ‘boost morale’ with televised talks

Every day, two personalities will appear on TV for about 15 minutes to talk about how to stay positive and united in this hour of crisis, and how to win the battle against Covid, sources said. (File Photo)

Wipro Chairman Azim Premji, Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are among those who will address people over four days in a televised programme organised by the Sangh to “boost the morale of citizens” amid the pandemic.

Titled “Positivity Unlimited”, the programme will begin on May 11 and go on till May 14 when Bhagwat will address the nation through electronic media.

The other personalities likely to participate include Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Sri Sri Ravishankar, Gyandevji from Nirmal Sant Akhara and Jain Muni Prananath of Tirapanthi Jain Samaj.

Every day, two personalities will appear on TV for about 15 minutes to talk about how to stay positive and united in this hour of crisis, and how to win the battle against Covid, sources said.

“The aim is to boost the morale of the public and encourage them to fight this together. The idea is to give hope that we shall win eventually,” said the convener of Sangh’s Covid Response Team (CRT) Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh.

CRT is organising the programme. Supported by RSS, CRT is a collaborative initiative of multiple stakeholders across different sections of society which have come together recently to make some concerted efforts to improve the prevailing situation, a Sangh spokesperson

said.

The organisations associated with the CRT range from FICCI and CII to RSS’s Sewa Bharti and Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth.

“Some of the actions already taken by CRT are setting up Isolation Centres with around 500 beds capacity in aggregate, provision of temporary oxygen supply to patients awaiting hospitalization through seven Oxygen on Wheel having six beds each, supply of food to 28,000 families of Covid patients especially senior citizens and economically weaker persons. It has also arranged 803 plasma donations and 1300 CT scans, and arranged 2619 cremations of persons died due to Covid. CRT has set up a Helpline involving 1200 volunteers and 130 doctors. It has already received more than 88000 calls till date, ” an RSS statement said.