Delhi: Amid Omicron scare, random testing at Metro stations, markets ramped up

With the capital reporting 22 cases of the Omicron variant, the Delhi government has intensified random Covid testing at Metro stations, markets, tourist places, and other areas which see a high footfall. Since the last 15 days, each of the 11 districts has been carrying out about 4,000-5,000 tests daily.

Apart from testing, the districts are also vigorously carrying out vaccination, enforcing Covid- appropriate behaviour, and prosecuting those who violate protocol in public places.

“My district saw 25 positive cases yesterday; a month ago, cases were either zero or in single digits. Also, concern over the new variant is increasing in the city. The daily target is to conduct 2,000-3,000 tests but we are doing more than this to control cases,” said Southeast Delhi District Magistrate (DM) Vishwendra.

The DM added that they will increase random testing in the coming days: “The enforcement teams are also vigorously increasing prosecution to control cases and make people follow guidelines. We are also focusing on vaccinations. In the Southeast district, over 90% of people have got the first dose and over 70% have got both doses. Our target is to achieve 100% vaccination in the next seven days.”

South Delhi District Magistrate Sonalika added, “We have installed a camp at Metro stations and public places in the district. Around 3,500-4,000 tests are being conducted on a daily basis.”

A health official on condition of anonymity said, “Random testing is being conducted for a long time, but the numbers have increased in the last 15 days. We also keep a tab on individuals tested under this campaign – our special teams trace the travel history of people who test positive, make sure such persons are quarantined and, in serious cases, get them admitted to hospitals.”

All 11 districts update their list of vaccination centres and locations where Covid test camps are installed every day.

Ajeet Singh Beniwal, a volunteer at AIIMS Metro station, said, “The random test is conducted on every commuter travelling through here. We collect samples of around 250-300 persons daily. Today is a holiday so we tested about 80 people so far. It is hard because passengers argue and fight with us and some people just run to avoid the test. But we manage to convince them.”

Another lab technician at Hauz Khas station, Ajay, said, “People mostly say they are vaccinated and do not need to get tested. We have to convince them that there are many who have tested positive even after getting two doses and it is for their good… The enforcement teams and police should also intensify prosecution, so people follow the rules.”