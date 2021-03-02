Amid mileage row, Tata’s EV vehicle removed from Delhi govt’s subsidy list

The Transport Department Monday removed Tata Nexon from the list of electric cars whose buyers receive a subsidy of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under the Delhi government's electric vehicle policy. (Representational Image)

The Transport Department Monday removed Tata Nexon from the list of electric cars whose buyers receive a subsidy of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under the Delhi government’s electric vehicle policy. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the decision has been taken due to a gap between the car’s promised and actual mileage.

A committee has also been formed to verify the claim of the complainants as well as the response of Tata Motors Ltd to take a “final decision” on the matter. It will have representatives from the Transport Department, DIMTS and Tata Motors, among others.

The dispute arose after one Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh, approached the government with the complaint that his Tata Nexon was consistently clocking a mileage of less than 200 km on a single charge as opposed to the promised 312 km.

The company was served a show cause notice on February 8, and on February 15 it made written submissions to the department. In its response, Tata Motors had argued that the car achieved the range of 312 km during mandatory testing of the vehicle by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

Tata Motors added that the car also meets the 140 km per charge criterion, which is the minimum range a vehicle is supposed to cover in a single charge, under the Delhi EV policy. “The actual range in electric vehicles is also dependent on a large number of other independent factors…,” it added.

The government said accepting the argument of the company would make a “complete mockery” of the EV policy. It also pointed out that multiple complaints of similar nature have been received against the model.

Reacting to the order, a Tata Motors spokesperson said: “The Nexon EV is the only personal segment EV available in the market today that meets the stringent FAME norms. The range at single full charge (312 km)…is based on the certification received from ARAI… (It) is also a function of familiarity with the new technology, and customers report improvements upwards of 10% within 4-6 weeks of familiarity. We have been receiving several positive testimonials from our customers…”