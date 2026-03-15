Amid heightened security, MCD carries out anti-encroachment drive in Uttam Nagar

The ongoing drive comes amid the probe over the murder of a 26-year-old, Tarun Kumar, on March 4 during a clash with neighbours on Holi, which had triggered demands for strict action against illegal establishments.

As a part of an ongoing drive in the West Zone, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) removed encroachments before houses and shops in Uttam Nagar on Saturday, said officials.

The anti-encroachment drive was carried out on Saturday afternoon in Blocks B and C, officials underlined, adding that unauthorised thadas (raised platform), stairs and temporary sheds in front of around 70 shops were removed during the operation, freeing nearly 380 metres (about 760 square metres) of public road that had been encroached.

The teams of the civic body carried out the action in presence of officers of the Delhi Police amid tight security arrangements, deploying bulldozers to remove alleged illegal structures operating in violation of civic norms, said officials. “The drive was undertaken to clear public spaces, restore the right of way, and ensure smooth movement for pedestrians and traffic with support of Delhi Police. It is an ongoing drive in the West Zone for public interest which was also carried out at Vishnu Garden on March 11, Milan Market (Subhash Nagar) on 12 and Pankha Road on March 13,” said an MCD official.