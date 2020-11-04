Amid festive season, Gurgaon health dept issues Covid advisory

In last 3 days cases surge is quite alarming with 498 cases on 31st of October and 529 cases 1st of November

With the number of Covid-19 cases increasing daily in Gurgaon and with Diwali round the corner, the district health department Tuesday issued an advisory in light of the “festival season”, anticipating “gathering of large number of people for worship, fairs & various festival functions”.

“Recently in last 3 days cases surge is quite alarming with 498 cases on 31st of October and 529 cases 1st of November…We are expecting more number of cases in recent upcoming days and specially in upcoming 15 days…Number of tests have also been increased in district Gurugram with purely focus on RT-PCR testing. We are conducting more than 3000 RT-PCR tests per day…This season is also prone for respiratory diseases, common flu and other environmental pollutant causing diseases…” states the advisory.

The guidelines prohibit “pooja or any festivity” in containment zones, “strictly advise” people aged above 60 with comorbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 to “stay at home”, and generally direct that people should not “move unnecessarily out of home”.

On events held during festivities, the advisory states staggered timings and restricted entry should be considered; volunteers should be stationed to ensure thermal scanning; physical distancing and wearing of masks must be enforced; and CCTVs should be “considered to monitor compliance of physical distance norms and wearing of mask in crowded places”.

“…Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene thermal scanning and wearing of mask…No touch practice must be followed at all religious places,” states the advisory.

For individuals, the guidelines state a distance of six feet must be maintained in public places, and use of face covers or masks and abiding by “respiratory etiquettes” is mandatory.

