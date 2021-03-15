Delhi: Amid farm protests, BJP to hold state meet at village

The BJP has decided to hold its state executive meeting at Majra Dabas in Northwest Delhi, a village primarily dominated by Jats and farmers, to discuss future strategies and the MCD bypoll results. Senior leaders said the meeting will also be an occasion to reach out to farmers and the Jat community, whose support the party fears it might lose due to the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said while the first meeting will be held at the party office on March 20, the second will be at Majra Dabas on March 21. “In the evening, after the executive meeting ends, a public meeting will be held at the village. It’s an outreach programme. False messages have been given to farmers on the three farm bills, so we will tell them the truth, the benefits of the bill, and work done by the party for farmers,” he said.

A senior leader said state executive meetings are usually held at meeting halls or convention centres in Lutyens’ Delhi. “Three-four years ago, there was one at Libaspur village,” he said.

All senior office bearers and leaders will take part. “A Central minister is expected to preside over the event,” said the leader.

The party has also appointed 66 observers to oversee work of councillors in areas such as sanitation, park maintenance and accessibility in each assembly constituency after its dismal performance in the MCD bypolls.

The BJP failed to win a single seat in the five wards that saw elections. AAP bagged four, including Shalimar Bagh, a BJP stronghold, and Congress one. Elections to all 272 municipal wards will be held early next year. The BJP has been in power in all three MCDs for three terms.

Delhi unit vice-president Virendra Sachdeva, who is heading the exercise, said: “Observers have to survey wards on various counts such as sanitation of the area, the councillor’s relationship with RWAs, park maintenance and his accessibility in the area.”

Following the exercise, which will go on till March 20, the observers will prepare a report and submit it to state president Adesh Gupta and general secretary, organisation, Siddharthan.

Sachdeva said they will also survey areas under the opposition. He added that each observer will have to make seven visits to their area: “The first will be a planned visit — the observer will have to inform the local party organisation so they show him the area. The rest will be surprise inspections.”

Sources in the party said the exercise will be used as feedback for ticket distribution in the MCD polls. “It will act like a report card of councillors,” said a leader. The exercise is also an intervention by the state unit to boost the MCD’s image in government surveys, where it has continuously lagged.