Amid doctor strike at Centre-led hospitals, North MCD facilities also threaten stir over salary

With resident doctors at some Centre-run hospitals already on strike, the health crisis in the city could aggravate further as doctors under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation have also threatened to stage a stir.

Resident doctors of three Centre-run hospitals boycotted routine and emergency services starting Monday over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

The services at RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital have been affected because of the protests.

Now, the North MCD Doctors’ Association has threatened to stage a strike if doctors working in peripheral health centres and headquarters under the civic body are not paid salaries on time.

The North MCD presides over hospitals such as Hindu Rao, Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases, Kasturba Hospital, Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis, in addition to 21 dispensaries, 63 maternity and child welfare centres, 17 polyclinics and seven maternity homes.

They employ at least 1,000 senior doctors, 500 resident doctors and 1,500 nursing officers across the medical facilities.

The association’s president, Dr R R Gautam, said, “Our earlier strike, which was scheduled on November 29, was deferred to save the general public from any inconvenience and on the presumption that at least the salary of October 2021 will be paid to all the doctors of the North MCD.”

In a letter to the mayor of the North MCD, the association said it has come to their notice that salaries of doctors of only six major hospitals have been paid and remaining doctors working in peripheral health centres like dispensaries, polyclinics, TB centres and headquarters have not been paid so far. Gautam said that authorities promised to pay salaries on time but dues from November 2021 have also not been paid yet, apart from pending arrears and enhanced DA.

In the past five years, doctors and healthcare workers of the North MCD have staged over a dozen strikes.

“We hope we may not be forced to resume our deferred agitation, which we shall be compelled to resume if pending salaries of October and November 2021 of all doctors of the North MCD are not released within a week. In case of such an eventuality of the strike, only authorities shall be responsible,” he said.

Standing committee chairperson of the North MCD Jogi Ram Jain said hospital doctors have been paid the salary and those at dispensaries would be paid soon.