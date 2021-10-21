Amid dengue case surge in Delhi, East MCD suspends surgeries at Swami Dayanand hospital

Amid the sudden surge of dengue cases in the capital, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation has suspended surgeries in the 400-bed Swami Dayanand hospital in Dilshad Garden.

Medical Superintendent Dr Rajni Khedwal said 90 dengue patients are presently admitted in the hospital. All elective surgeries, except those in the obstetrics department, have been suspended.

Khedwal said two surgical wards with 20 beds each were converted into dengue wards but they filled up in 2-3 days. Some children suffering from dengue have been admitted in the paediatric ward, she said.

According to a civic report on vector-borne diseases released Monday, the city has recorded one death and 723 dengue cases till October 16 – which is the highest case count since 2018 for the same period. The total number of cases this year till October 9 had stood at 480, and 243 fresh cases had been logged in just one week.

Khedwal said that though the numbers have risen, there has been no casualty. “Lab facility and all medicines are available. Apheresis machine for platelet-separation is fully functional and mosquito nets and mosquito repellent cream are provided to patients,” she said.

East MCD Commissioner Vikas Anand said he had directed staff to conduct regular checks for breeding of mosquitoes in the premises of government buildings, schools, offices, community buildings and dispensaries. He also said residents are being made aware about prevention of dengue and officials have been directed to speed up challans against violators.