Amid crisis, only 18% of treated waste water being reused in Delhi

While the reuse of treated waste water can lower the pressure on freshwater sources in the city, only a small fraction of the waste water that Delhi currently generates is reused.

According to Delhi Jal Board officials, the city reuses around 18% or 100 MGD (million gallons per day) of the 528 MGD of treated water that is generated at the DJB’s wastewater treatment plants. Treated water is supplied for horticulture purposes and washing buses, a senior official said.

Increasing the quantity of water that is reused would need a parallel network across the city to carry the treated water to areas where it can be used, like the agricultural land on the city’s outskirts, the official said. The cost for a system of that sort is likely to be high, he said.

The demand for treated water for horticultural purposes is high particularly in the area under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The large gardens in the NDMC area have decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs) that supply water to them. The STPs have a combined capacity of around 27 lakh litres per day, according to an official in the NDMC’s horticulture department. The 100-acre Lodhi Garden, for instance, draws treated water from a 5-lakh litre STP, and so does Nehru Park.

“The treated water that is currently being used is far below our original requirement of approximately 8 MGD (million gallons per day) for the green areas. Of this, the STPs only supply around 0.5 MGD. We sometimes manage with water tankers, but that does not suffice. The cost is high to bring the network from the DJB’s STPs to these areas for reuse of treated water,” the official added.

In an effort to increase the reuse of water, the DJB will soon supply treated water to farmhouses, at a cost. “We have received consent from a few residents’ welfare associations, and are working on providing the network to supply the water. Farmhouses in Chattarpur, Kapashera, and Bakkarwala will be connected to the network and are likely to consume around 20 MGD of water,” said a DJB official. For other institutions to draw treated water for reuse, the question will be of who will bear the cost of the infrastructure for it, the official added.

Efforts are also underway to release treated water into lakes, like the Pappankalan lake, another official said.

The city generates around 768 MGD of sewage, of which around 544 MGD is being treated.

There are also water quality standards that treated water must meet before it can be discharged, either into a water body or reused for agricultural or other purposes. A Delhi Pollution Control Committee report from May states that samples of treated water collected from 16 out of 26 waste water treatment units of the DJB did not meet the standards.