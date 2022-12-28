Amid Covid fears, uptick in Delhiites taking precaution doses

There has been a slight surge in the number of people taking precaution dose in Delhi in the last one week, officials have said.

Earlier in December, the number of people taking precaution dose was not more than 500 a day. However, with the surge in Covid numbers in China and advisories from officials in India, the number of people taking precaution doses has increased.

Also Read | Next 40 days crucial as India may see surge in Covid cases in January: Official sources

According to officials, the numbers are still not very high, though, and around 30% of those eligible have taken the precautionary dose in Delhi so far.

“Most of the people have taken two vaccine shots and those getting booster shots are heading to private hospitals. The poor and the lower middle class people have not shown much interest in the booster,” the official added.

Health department officials said due to a shortage of vaccines, they have also placed a request with the Centre.

“We have placed a request for Covishield which we have not received so far, but we are getting a stock of Covaxin on Thursday,” the official added.

The official said that due to the slow demand till earlier this month, they had supplied some of their vaccines to private hospitals so they can be used before expiry date.

Advertisement

In Pics | India carries out mock drills in hospitals to check Covid readiness

“We had stock till December 28 and now we are waiting for more from the Centre,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Cowin portals showed slots in private facilities while there were no slots available in government hospitals and dispensaries.

All slots were booked for central government hospitals such as Lady Hardinge Medical College and Ram Manohar Lohia.

Precautionary doses given in Delhi from Dec 15 to Dec 27