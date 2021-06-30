Amid Covid-19 pandemic, East Delhi Municipal Corporation waives off weekly market fees

Weekly market in Pandav nagar in Delhi (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, East Delhi Municipal Corporation has waived the fee charged from weekly market vendors. The relief will be applicable for the current financial year, up to March 31, 2022.

The North and South MCD are likely to follow the same decision.

Mayor of East Delhi, Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said the decision will benefit about 55,000 people.

With this waiver, each vendor can save at least Rs 3,000 annually.

Vendors in weekly markets have faced hardship over the past year as weekly markets have remained shut for long months due to lockdowns.

At present, only one weekly market is allowed in a zone.

Aggarwal said that the East Delhi Municipal Corporation is helping weekly marketers and street vendors as much as possible in this difficult period of epidemic.

“East Delhi Municipal Corporation is providing financial help to street vendors. Under the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) of the Union Government, a loan of Rs. 10,000/- has been provided by banks through Corporation to 5,312 street vendors,” he said.