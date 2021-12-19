Amid Covid-19 concerns, Delhi’s Tilak Nagar hospital gets oxygen plan, pediatric ward

South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Pediatric Ward, and PSA Oxygen Plant have been started at Mata Gujri Hospital in Tilak Nagar.

SDMC has started these units in collaboration with Save The Children (STC) to improve health infrastructure in view of any possibility of a third wave of Covid-19, he said.

“Since children are more likely to get affected in a possible third wave, we have set up PICU, NICU and Pediatric Ward for children and newborn babies in the hospital,” he said. The PSA Oxygen Plant will ensure no dependency on Oxygen from external sources.

Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that the SDMC has been enhancing and upgrading health services and infrastructure in hospitals and dispensaries with the help of NGOs and institutions.