More than 1.5 years after its launch, Delhi govt to implement ‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana’

More than one-and-a-half years after it was launched by the Centre, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the Assembly Monday that the AAP government would implement the ‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana‘ in the national capital. The development comes at a time when the number of coronavirus infections has spiked in the country in last couple of days, with cases crossing 400 on Monday. Delhi has reported 30 coronavirus cases so far.

Sisodia made the announcement while the Aam Aadmi Party government presented its first Budget after registering a landslide victory last month.

The name of the health scheme had been a bone of contention between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the National Health Authority (NHA). The AAP government had asked the NHA to rename the scheme to Mukhya Mantri Aam Aadmi Swasthya Bima Yojana — Ayushman Bharat in Delhi.

Last year, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requesting him to join the scheme. However, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain had refused to implement it in the city. Also known as ‘Modicare’, it has been adopted by 33 states and Union Territories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Ayushman Bharat or National Health Protection Scheme on Independence Day in 2018.

The healthcare scheme has so far been implemented in five government and 16 private hospitals in the capital. The central government-run hospitals — AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) — were among the first institutes to adopt the healthcare scheme.

The Ayushman Bharat or National Health Protection Scheme covers over 10 crore vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) and provides health cover upto Rs 5 lakh per family per year. The benefits of the scheme are portable across the country and a beneficiary covered under the scheme will be allowed to take cashless benefits from any public/private empanelled hospitals across the country.

