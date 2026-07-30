Amid CJP warning of protests again, Delhi Police welds barricades at Jantar Mantar

The protest was called off on July 25 following the resignation of Pradhan as Union Education Minister.

Following the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP’s) warning that it would resume its protest if all FIRs lodged against the protestors are not immediately withdrawn, the Delhi Police has beefed up security by deploying additional personnel and welding barricades at Jantar Mantar.

At Jantar Mantar, where the CJP had staged a 36-day protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, barricades have been installed and welded together with iron at both the sides. A company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), along with local police personnel, has also been deployed round the clock, officers said. When contacted, Delhi Police sources said the security arrangements had been made in anticipation of a gathering at Jantar Mantar.