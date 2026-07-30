Amid CJP warning of protests again, Delhi Police welds barricades at Jantar Mantar

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Following the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP’s) warning that it would resume its protest if all FIRs lodged against the protestors are not immediately withdrawn, the Delhi Police has beefed up security by deploying additional personnel and welding barricades at Jantar Mantar.
At Jantar Mantar, where the CJP had staged a 36-day protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, barricades have been installed and welded together with iron at both the sides. A company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), along with local police personnel, has also been deployed round the clock, officers said. When contacted, Delhi Police sources said the security arrangements had been made in anticipation of a gathering at Jantar Mantar.
On Tuesday, the CJP threatened to resume its agitation, accusing the Centre of backtracking on its promise to not take legal action against protesters.
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged a “complete breach” of the July 25 understanding with the Centre, claiming that hundreds of students had been arrested in BJP-ruled states. He demanded the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs, the release of detained protesters, an end to the registration of fresh criminal cases by the Delhi Police, central agencies and police in BJP-ruled states, and the immediate sharing of the signed agreement.
The CJP also announced the formation of a nationwide legal aid cell and launched an online evidence-gathering platform, SAAKSHI. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal announced a corpus of Rs 1 crore to provide legal assistance to protesters facing criminal proceedings.
The protest was called off on July 25 following the resignation of Pradhan as Union Education Minister.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram