Amid burnt walls, furniture, students take exam at riot-hit school in Delhi

DRP Convent School was taken over by a mob on February 23. The school has started renovation work by cleaning the walls and repairing desks and benches. (Photo: Praveen Khanna) DRP Convent School was taken over by a mob on February 23. The school has started renovation work by cleaning the walls and repairing desks and benches. (Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Two weeks after it was burnt down allegedly by a mob during the riots in Northeast Delhi, over 350 students of DRP Convent School in Shiv Vihar returned on Friday to give their annual exams. Though the walls were freshly painted, parts of the building continued to smell of burnt furniture. The ground was covered in mud and broken tiles while the corridors were filled with broken benches and blackboards.

While students from classes VI-IX took their exams on the second and third floors, management and staff set about clearing debris and burnt material from the ground floor.

The school was locked after a mob took over the building on February 23, and police unlocked the gates on Wednesday. This had prompted a sit-in by locals who alleged the school was used as a “base” to carry out acts of arson during the riots.

In the FIR, authorities said the mob remained at the school for two days. Computers, money, utensils and lab equipment were looted and rooms were set ablaze.

School authorities said a few students didn’t come as their parents were afraid to send them.

Twelve-year-old Meenakshi said some of her friends didn’t give the exam. “My friend called my mother last night and told her she has left her house and shifted to a relative’s place. She is scared that rioters will break into the school again and hit her. I was scared too but the teachers told me that they would take care of us. Also, there are policemen outside the school,” she said.

Meenakshi had visited the school along with her parents on February 29, only to return home in tears.

“I love my school… it was heartbreaking to see what had happened. The building looked like a haunted house. My classroom was empty… all the benches, blackboards, lockers and almirahs were lying in the corridor. Today, they have put up a new blackboard and benches in the classroom but lights and fans are still not there.”

Building caretaker Roop Singh, who lives on the top floor, said he saw the mob barging in. Before the incident, he was alerted by a few parents that clashes had broken out in the area and the school was vacated. Three hours later, a mob of 100-200 men entered the school.

“A few men jumped the walls from Rajdhani school. I was on the terrace when a man spotted me and shouted ‘isko goli maaro’. The mob then burnt a van which exploded. I took my three daughters and wife and jumped from the terrace to an adjacent house. I went to a friend’s place. Two days later, I saw that the school was burnt and my house was looted. Cylinders were lying everywhere, there were oil pouches and hammers. Thankfully, school staff has already repaired 50% of the damage,” he said.

School administrator Dharmesh Sharma coordinated with teachers and workers to renovate the upper floors of the school. “We didn’t want the children to wait months to give their exams. On March 1, we started cleaning and renovation work. The walls are first cleaned and then painted. We are also painting the benches and buying new ones,” he said.

