Amid biting cold, residents of Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan slum served eviction notice

Written by Arnabjit Sur

Amid the biting cold, residents of a slum in Southwest Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan circle have been issued an eviction notice by the Public Works Department to vacate the area in 15 days. While residents alleged this was being done ostensibly due to preparations for the upcoming G20 summit, officials from the department denied this and said it was part of an encroachment removal drive.

Sitting next to his 10-year-old son who was busy finishing his homework, Om Ahalwal (40) feared for his family’s future. Pointing to the notice pasted outside the doors of around 150 families, he said the PWD directed them to shift to a homeless shelter 6 km away in Naraina. “We’ve been living here for 30 years. How can they ask us to leave? We have built our livelihood and it will be difficult to start afresh… what about my children’s education?” Om told The Indian Express.

The notice, issued by the office of Divisional Commissioner of PWD, stated that the slum residents will subsequently be shifted from the homeless shelter within three months but didn’t specify where. It also stated that if not vacated, police assistance will be sought. When contacted, PWD officials said, “This is being done under an encroachment removal drive. The slum dwellers will be shifted to a shelter home.”

Sonia Devi (30) questioned why anyone would ask them to vacate their homes in this weather. “Around a dozen officials from the PWD came and served us the notice. When we asked the reason behind the notice, officers told us that the area is being redeveloped due to the upcoming G20 summit,” she alleged.

Ahead of the summit, PWD is revamping the stretch around Dhaula Kuan and surrounding areas, as it connects to the airport, to welcome foreign dignitaries. Currently, it is redeveloping an 8 km stretch from Dhaula Kuan to NSG junction to Airport road.

“My children have grown up here and the residents are more than just neighbours… We are being thrown around from one place to another… what will happen after we are shifted out of the homeless shelter after three months? Will we get a place?” Devi said.

The residents work as construction workers at PWD projects. They claimed that despite working for the agency for so many years, “they have been cheated”. Said Pramod Kumar (36), “My kids have their Class X exams soon… how will they appear for it when we do not even know if we will stay here tomorrow or not? If they give us a flat, we are more than ready to leave.”

Kumar recalled how a cemented path was built in the jhuggi a few years ago after repeated demands and how they have built pucca houses from thatched roofs. “The notice said police will assist PWD if we don’t vacate, but we won’t go anywhere,” he added.

Vimla Ahirwar (33) said she fears being asked to vacate the shelter in Naraina. “Will we be left homeless in the cold?” she asked.