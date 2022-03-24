Amid Ahir protest in Gurgaon, Hooda says will move bill in RS seeking regiment

Extending his support to the protest demanding the formation of an Ahir regiment in the Army, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said he will move a private member’s bill in Rajya Sabha.

“We will first discuss a proposal among all parties. I will table a private member’s bill in Rajya Sabha for formation of an Ahir regiment. I am sure I will get the support of other MPs,” said Hooda, addressing hundreds of people from the Ahir community, who had gathered at the protest site at Kherki Daula in Gurgaon Wednesday.

Expressing his “complete support”, Hooda said, “The farmers’ agitation was successful because it remained democratic, peaceful, constitutional and united. Wo andolan rajneeti se upar raha (The farmers’ protest remained apolitical). I feel that if someone holding political office comes here, they should only support demand for Ahir regiment and leave aside politics.”

The protest was organised under the banner of ‘Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha’, a group of community leaders from the Ahirwal region in South Haryana, who have been holding an indefinite protest since February 3.

Manoj Yadav, founder-member of Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, said their core committee, which had support from 36 communities, had taken a

decision to start a nationwide agitation to press for their demand. “We will go to all the states to campaign. In every village in the Ahirwal region, a board will be put up ‘vote wahi paega jo Ahir Regiment banwaega’ (those who will get the Ahir regiment formed, shall get the vote). The committee will write to the Defence Minister. This is a fight for the honour of 26 crore Yadavs. Our next meeting/rally will take place on September 23. If required, we shall go to Delhi too,” he said.

Gurgaon traffic police had closed a stretch of six kilometres on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway from Kherki Daula toll to Hero Honda Chowk, and diverted traffic to alternate routes. Hundreds from the Ahirwal belt — Gurgaon, Rewari, Mahendragarh — in South Haryana, parts of Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh had arrived at the Kherki Daula toll plaza, which had been made non-operational by the authorities on Wednesday morning.

Raising ‘Ahir regiment hakk hai hamara’ (Ahir regiment is our right) and ‘Jai Yadav Jai Madhav’ slogans, the protesters perched atop buses, tractors and trucks, which they had parked near the protest site. The march was not carried out and a public meeting was held.

Rajesh Yadav, an unemployed youth from Rewari said, “Sikhs, Rajputs and Jats have their regiments along caste and community lines. Our demand is the same. This will also solve the problem of unemployment to an extent.”