Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
20-year-old student ‘urinates’ on co-passenger on New York-Delhi flight; detained

Vohra allegedly urinated on the passenger while he was drunk and asleep, sources added. “He was in his seat when he urinated. The victim, sitting on the adjacent seat, suffered because the seat was leaking."

American Airline urination incidentAfter the crew came to know about the incident on board, they informed the pilot who reported the matter to the ATC, which further alerted the CISF personnel who handed over the accused passenger to the Delhi Police. (Representational/ File)
A 20-year-old passenger of a New York-New Delhi flight was detained for allegedly urinating on a fellow male passenger inside the plane. Police have not made any arrests yet, but said they are investigating the matter.

The incident allegedly took place on a flight which took off from New York at 9.16 pm on Friday and landed in Delhi after 14 hours on Saturday. Officers said the accused, Arya Vohra, studies at a university in the USA. Sources said Vohra was drunk when he urinated on the co-passenger.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP (IGI Airport) said, “We have received a complaint of urination on a passenger from American Airlines against one person Arya Vohra who is a student in the USA and resident of Defence Colony, Delhi. We are taking necessary legal action.”

Vohra allegedly urinated on the passenger while he was drunk and asleep, sources added. “He was in his seat when he urinated. The victim, sitting on the adjacent seat, suffered because the seat was leaking. He called the staff on the plane, but did not wish to file a complaint. However, the airline staff asked him to share everything,” said a source.

The airline staff took the victim’s complaint and informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at IGI airport. After landing in Delhi, the student was handed over to Delhi Police, sources said.

In November 2022, a man named Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on his co-passenger on board an Air India flight from New York. The victim, an elderly woman, had lodged a complaint saying the airline staff did not help her after the incident. Mishra was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident. He was arrested a month later and released on bail. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for not reporting the matter within 12 hours of the incident. Mishra was also banned from flying for four months.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 09:06 IST
