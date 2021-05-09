Ambulance rates capped in Noida: Rs 1,000 for 10 km those without oxygen support

For ambulances providing ventilator support or Bipap, the price has been capped to Rs 2500 for the first 10 kilometres and Rs 200 per kilometre exceeding.

The Noida administration has capped the prices of ambulance services in order to prevent exorbitant pricing.

According to officials, the district administration’s move comes in the wake of complaints by residents alleging high prices of ambulances for short distances. In the last 24 hours, the district reported 1188 cases with 11 deaths.

According to the official order, any non-oxygenated ambulance will be costing Rs 1000 for the first 10 kilometres and Rs 100 for each kilometre exceeding. For oxygen ambulances, the service providers will be charging Rs 1500 for the first 10 kilometres and Rs 100 for each kilometre exceeding it.

For ambulances providing ventilator support or Bipap, the price has been capped to Rs 2500 for the first 10 kilometres and Rs 200 per kilometre exceeding.

Locals in Noida complained that there were instances of ambulances charging between Rs 20000-5000 for even short distances of 5 kilometres. The state government has issued directions to district administrations to take affirmative steps to check profiteering by ambulance services, pharmacists and those providing oxygen cylinders.

Noida administration has also appointed two officers of the Transport Department to look into complaints of ambulance overpricing. Residents can contact the officers directly and lodge a complaint against service providers.