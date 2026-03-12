‘Ambulance in 10 minutes’: Gurgaon to get Blinkit’s 24/7 free service at accident hotspots

Gurgaon Traffic Police held a special session to train officers on using the Blinkit app to quickly summon emergency medical help and save lives during road accidents. (Photo: X)

Quick-commerce platform Blinkit has now partnered with the Gurgaon traffic police to extend its free ambulance services, which were launched last year, to major accident hotspots in the city.

A special training session was held for traffic personnel in this regard at the Traffic Tower in Gurgaon on Wednesday.

The session was chaired by Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan. It was aimed at training officers on using the Blinkit app to quickly summon emergency medical help and save lives during road accidents, officers said.

Addressing the personnel, DCP Mohan noted that two-wheeler riders and pedestrians account for approximately 50 per cent of road accident fatalities, stressing the urgent need to curb these numbers.