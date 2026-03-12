‘Ambulance in 10 minutes’: Gurgaon to get Blinkit’s 24/7 free service at accident hotspots

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Quick-commerce platform Blinkit has now partnered with the Gurgaon traffic police to extend its free ambulance services, which were launched last year, to major accident hotspots in the city.
A special training session was held for traffic personnel in this regard at the Traffic Tower in Gurgaon on Wednesday.
The session was chaired by Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan. It was aimed at training officers on using the Blinkit app to quickly summon emergency medical help and save lives during road accidents, officers said.
Addressing the personnel, DCP Mohan noted that two-wheeler riders and pedestrians account for approximately 50 per cent of road accident fatalities, stressing the urgent need to curb these numbers.
Commending Blinkit for introducing the free service in the city, he stated that the training will equip officers with the necessary information to access the ambulances seamlessly via the app.
According to Blinkit officers, a fleet of 17 ambulances has been deployed as part of the initiative. To ensure a rapid response time of approximately 15 minutes, these vehicles are strategically stationed near 16 identified ‘black spots’ across the city.
Key deployment areas include Pachgaon Chowk, Manesar, Bilaspur Chowk, Sidhrawali Cut, the KMP Expressway, and Sohna Road.
“Each ambulance will be manned by a three-member team comprising a paramedic, an assistant, and a driver. The vehicles are equipped with life-saving medical infrastructure, including Automated External Defibrillators (AED), vitals monitors, oxygen cylinders, and essential drugs and injections, allowing the crew to administer immediate primary treatment before rushing the injured to the nearest hospital,” a traffic police spokesperson said.
The instant delivery app’s free ambulance services first went live in the city with five vehicles on January 2 last year.
“Ambulance in 10 minutes. We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities. The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the @letsblinkit app,” CEO Albinder Dhinsa had posted on X.
Underlining that the facility was not launched with profit as a goal, Dhinsa had said the aim was to expand to all major cities in the next two years.
