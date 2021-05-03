Ambulance control room set up for Covid-19 patients in Gurgaon

Covid-19 patients receive free oxygen, provided by NGO Hemkunt Foundation, during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Gurugram, (PTI Photo)

Keeping in mind the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Gurgaon, and the surge in need for ambulances to transport patients, the District Administration has started an ambulance control room which will coordinate to ensure ambulances reach Covid-19 positive persons as quickly as possible.

According to officials, those in need can contact the control room by dialing 108, or 0124-2300108, or 701 566 3108.

“The ambulance control room has been set up in the Sector 10 Civil Hospital and will work 24 hours through the week under the supervision of Officer on Special Duty Anju Chaudhary,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.

“A total of 24 ambulances have been linked with the control room, which will be equipped with oxygen and advanced life saving equipment,” he said.

Officials said the control room has been set up on the directions of Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg so that “serious patients suffering from Coronavirus can get medical facilities at the earliest”.

Streamlining the provision of ambulances has been one of the areas of focus for the administration and government for the last few days. During a meeting he chaired to discuss the Covid situation in Gurgaon late Sunday evening, Khattar had spoken of complaints he had received about high rates being charged for ambulances and had directed officials to fix rates for private ambulances as well.