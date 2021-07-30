Ambience Mall owner Raj Singh Gehlot held in bank fraud case

Ambience Mall owner Raj Singh Gehlot was arrested in a bank fraud case and remanded in ED custody till August 8.

He was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana at Patiala House Court, who observed that “a sustained custodial interrogation of the accused is desirable owing to the very intricate nature of the offence of money laundering”.

The case came to light on the basis of an FIR registered by the Jammu ACB against a private company AHPL and its directors for alleged laundering money during construction and development of the 5-star Leela Ambience Convention Hotel near Yamuna Sports Complex in Delhi.

According to the ED, around Rs 800 crore taken in loans from a consortium of banks for the hotel project was diverted through a web of companies. Gehlot denied the allegations, and told the judge that Rs 606 crore was already paid with interest.