Ambedkar University will now have four-year undergraduate courses

Like in Delhi University, all undergraduate programmes in Ambedkar University Delhi starting from the upcoming academic sessions will run as four year courses.

Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said that the university’s statutory bodies have approved this in line with the National Education Policy.

“Adapting to the new curriculum and framework under the NEP wasn’t unnatural or much of a task because we already have a robust system of internal assessment, multidisciplinary courses and the university is quite forward-looking, with some of the most contemporary and relevant courses to offer. In addition, the skill-based courses, happiness curriculum and outreach activities have been added to the UG programmes,” she said.

Like Delhi University, AUD has also moved away from the cut-off system for undergraduate admissions this year and has adopted Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores as the basis of admissions.

In a bid to avoid vacant seats and delays to the start of the new academic session, Ambedkar University Delhi will allot 30 candidates for every available seat in its first merit list for undergraduate admissions.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the university sees a substantial number of migrations, especially to Delhi University, and since admissions this year are already delayed, it has adopted over-allotment as a measure to ensure that all the seats are filled and the session begins at the earliest.

The registrations will remain open till October 12, and the university is aiming to release its first merit list tentatively on October 18. The tentative dates for the release of the second and third lists are October 24 and 28 respectively.

Registrations opened on Monday, and AUD has received over 6,000. However, the applications can be submitted only now, after the declaration of CUET results. Additionally, students will be required to fill in their academic details, select their desired programmes in order of preference and pay the application fee. They can list as many programmes as they want.

The university will prepare a separate merit list for each programme based on the candidates’ CUET scores. In case of a tie, the marks of the best four subjects in 12th standard will be considered. If a tie persists, the age of the candidates will be considered and the older candidate will be given preference.

Of its 19 undergraduate programmes, AUD is conducting admissions in 18 through the CUET.

AUD has also come up with new courses in both the UG and PG category. While B.A. (Honours) Political Science and B.B.A – Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development will now be offered to undergraduate students, M.A in Comparative Literature and M.A. in Criminology will be introduced at the postgraduate level.