Ambedkar University suspends 10 students after clashes during protest

Ambedkar University Delhi has suspended 10 students and barred them from its campuses pending an inquiry into clashes with security personnel during a protest at Kashmere Gate on Tuesday.

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) suspended 10 students following clashes between protesters and security personnel at its Kashmere Gate campus on Tuesday evening, barring them from entering university campuses pending a detailed inquiry.

The clashes took place on the 16th day of an indefinite sit-in led by the All India Students’ Association (AISA)-led AUD Students’ Collective, which began over demands for basic infrastructure and faculty recruitment, among other things.

AISA has alleged a crackdown by the administration and that students were physically assaulted.

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Suspended students can’t enter campuses: AUD

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the university said, “After reviewing the preliminary report of the Proctorial Board, CCTV footage and other visual inputs, the students have been placed under suspension with immediate effect for their alleged involvement in acts of indiscipline.”