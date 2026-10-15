Ambedkar University suspends 10 students after clashes during protest

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) suspended 10 students following clashes between protesters and security personnel at its Kashmere Gate campus on Tuesday evening, barring them from entering university campuses pending a detailed inquiry.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the university said, “After reviewing the preliminary report of the Proctorial Board, CCTV footage and other visual inputs, the students have been placed under suspension with immediate effect for their alleged involvement in acts of indiscipline.”
The varsity has also prohibited the suspended students from entering its campuses during the suspension period and referred the matter to the Proctorial Board and Disciplinary Committee for further inquiry. It has been asked to submit the report in a week.
The suspension orders do not specify a fixed duration, stating that the students will remain suspended pending the outcome of the inquiry. The orders do not state whether the suspensions will be revoked once the report is submitted or will continue pending further disciplinary action.
Students had gathered at the campus’s Wall of Democracy on Tuesday evening for a screening of a documentary, Jai Bhim Comrade.
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AISA alleged that security personnel tore down posters and bedsheets, switched off campus electricity around 6 pm and physically assaulted students attending the screening. Female students reported misconduct and injuries, including torn clothing and broken sandals, the student organisation said in its statement issued on Wednesday.
AISA also alleged that one of the students was singled out and assaulted, and subjected to communal threats.
The collective claimed that students threatened to force open the gates to ensure his safety, alleging that he was being held hostage by security personnel.
AUD, in its statement on Tuesday, however, claimed protesting students caused damage to university property and engaged in scuffles and physical altercations with the female and male security personnel deployed on duty.
The varsity also alleged that officials attempting to initiate dialogue with the students were subjected to abusive behaviour. “Observing that the situation was becoming unmanageable, and keeping in view the safety and security of the campus and other students, the University Administration informed the police authorities,” the statement said.
Protest to continue: AISA
On Wednesday, students gathered to protest against the alleged violence and restrictions on campus access. AISA said the university administration had increased barricading at the campus gates and deployed additional police personnel.
The student collective said it would continue the indefinite sit-in until all campus gates were reopened and unrestricted student entry was restored.
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The university maintained that all genuine and permissible demands raised by the protesting students had already been addressed.
In its statement on Wednesday, it said, “However, any act of violence, vandalism, misbehavior with staff and disruption of academic environment is unacceptable.”
Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai.
Professional Background
Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education.
Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses:
1. The Air Pollution Crisis
"A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure.
"Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR.
"Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter.
2. Enforcement & Regulations
"No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy.
3. Education Policy
"Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.
"Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation.
Signature Style
Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws.
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