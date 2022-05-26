Ambedkar University sees nine-fold increase in applications from last year, V-C says CUET increased visibility

Under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) umbrella, Ambedkar University has drawn more than nine times the number of applications it had received last year, university authorities report.

AUD is one of 12 state government-run universities which have opted to conduct their undergraduate admissions through the CUET this year, along with 44 central universities, 11 deemed and 19 private universities.

University officials have stated that they have received 3,03,413 registrations for which payments have been made on the National Testing Agency portal. This is a massive jump from the registrations that it had received last year when applicants had to apply individually on the university’s website — approximately 32,000 paid registrations in 2021-2022.\

Vice-Chancellor Anu Lather said opting for the CUET has likely increased the national visibility of the university leading to the huge jump in registrations.

“It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for us as a university. We have taken the right decision to subscribe to CUET. The participation in CUET has increased the visibility of the university at the national level,” she said.

The last date to make payments against registrations for the CUET was May 22. According to registration data of all universities, as of May 19, AUD had the sixth highest number of paid registrations at the time, only behind large central universities such as Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University and the private IIMT University in Meerut. It has 17 undergraduate programmes for which it is conducting admissions through CUET and 85% of the seats are reserved for candidates from Delhi.