scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Ambedkar University releases cut-offs: For most popular courses, it’s higher than last year

The university's highest cut-off is 99.5% for Psychology for students from outside Delhi. This is 0.5 percentage points higher than last year.

Written by Aranya Shankar | New Delhi |
Updated: October 6, 2021 12:01:25 am
Overall, the cut-off has increased in all conventional subjects by 0.25-1.5 percentage points. The only exception is Sociology in which the cut-off for non-NCT candidates has come down from 98.25% last year to 97.75% this year. For NCT candidates, however, the cut-off is 96.75% -- 0.25 percentage points higher than 2020.

Ambedkar University Delhi’s cut-off released late Tuesday night stayed just a touch shy of the 100% mark. Unlike Delhi University, which has demanded the perfect score for admission to 10 courses across colleges, AUD’s highest cut-off is 99.5% for Psychology for students from outside Delhi. This is 0.5 percentage points higher than last year.

NCT candidates applying for Psychology will need 98.75% this year, up from 97.5% last year.

Overall, the cut-off has increased in all conventional subjects by 0.25-1.5 percentage points. The only exception is Sociology in which the cut-off for non-NCT candidates has come down from 98.25% last year to 97.75% this year. For NCT candidates, however, the cut-off is 96.75% — 0.25 percentage points higher than 2020.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Since it is a state university, AUD reserves 85% of its seats for residents of the NCT of Delhi. Separate cut-offs are announced for residents and non-residents, with residents having an advantage with slightly lower cut-offs.

Among other popular subjects like Economics, English, History and Maths, the biggest increase is in History with the cut-off for non-NCT candidates going up from 97% last year to 98.5% this year. For NCT candidates, the cut-off is 96.75%, up 0.25 percentage points from last year.

The cut-off for Maths this year is 94.25% for NCT candidates and 95.25% for non-NCT candidates, an increase of 1.25 percentage points and 0.75 percentage points respectively. Similarly, for Economics, the cut-off is 97.25% for NCT candidates and 97.75% for non-NCT candidates, an increase of 0.75 percentage points, and one percentage point respectively from last year.

English is the only subject for which the cut-off is the same for both NCT and outside NCT candidates at 97.5%. Last year the cut-off for the subject was 96.25% for NCT candidates and 96.75% for those from outside NCT.

In some off-beat courses offered on the Karampura campus, however, there has been a dip in cut-offs for both NCT and non-NCT candidates. The cut-off for Law Politics & Society, Global Studies and Sustainable Urbanism is 93%, 91.25% and 85%. Last year, the cut-off for these courses was 93.75%, 93.25% and 88% respectively.

For applicants from outside NCT also the cut-off has dipped in these courses except in Law Politics & Society (96.75%) where it has increased by 0.5 percentage points from last year. In Global Studies and Sustainable Urbanism, the cut-off for non-NCT applicants has dropped from 96.75% and 93.25% last year to 96% and 89.5% respectively.

AUD is seen as an alternative for applicants from Delhi who are unable to clear DU’s soaring cut-offs. This year, for 827 total seats, the university received around 19,000 applications, up from the 15,550 undergraduate applications it received last year for around 764 seats.

Click here for more

Admissions against the first-cut list will take place on October 6-7. The second cut off will be released on October 8.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 05: Latest News

Advertisement