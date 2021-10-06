Ambedkar University releases cut-offs: For most popular courses, it’s higher than last year

Ambedkar University Delhi’s cut-off released late Tuesday night stayed just a touch shy of the 100% mark. Unlike Delhi University, which has demanded the perfect score for admission to 10 courses across colleges, AUD’s highest cut-off is 99.5% for Psychology for students from outside Delhi. This is 0.5 percentage points higher than last year.

NCT candidates applying for Psychology will need 98.75% this year, up from 97.5% last year.

Overall, the cut-off has increased in all conventional subjects by 0.25-1.5 percentage points. The only exception is Sociology in which the cut-off for non-NCT candidates has come down from 98.25% last year to 97.75% this year. For NCT candidates, however, the cut-off is 96.75% — 0.25 percentage points higher than 2020.

Since it is a state university, AUD reserves 85% of its seats for residents of the NCT of Delhi. Separate cut-offs are announced for residents and non-residents, with residents having an advantage with slightly lower cut-offs.

Among other popular subjects like Economics, English, History and Maths, the biggest increase is in History with the cut-off for non-NCT candidates going up from 97% last year to 98.5% this year. For NCT candidates, the cut-off is 96.75%, up 0.25 percentage points from last year.

The cut-off for Maths this year is 94.25% for NCT candidates and 95.25% for non-NCT candidates, an increase of 1.25 percentage points and 0.75 percentage points respectively. Similarly, for Economics, the cut-off is 97.25% for NCT candidates and 97.75% for non-NCT candidates, an increase of 0.75 percentage points, and one percentage point respectively from last year.

English is the only subject for which the cut-off is the same for both NCT and outside NCT candidates at 97.5%. Last year the cut-off for the subject was 96.25% for NCT candidates and 96.75% for those from outside NCT.

In some off-beat courses offered on the Karampura campus, however, there has been a dip in cut-offs for both NCT and non-NCT candidates. The cut-off for Law Politics & Society, Global Studies and Sustainable Urbanism is 93%, 91.25% and 85%. Last year, the cut-off for these courses was 93.75%, 93.25% and 88% respectively.

For applicants from outside NCT also the cut-off has dipped in these courses except in Law Politics & Society (96.75%) where it has increased by 0.5 percentage points from last year. In Global Studies and Sustainable Urbanism, the cut-off for non-NCT applicants has dropped from 96.75% and 93.25% last year to 96% and 89.5% respectively.

AUD is seen as an alternative for applicants from Delhi who are unable to clear DU’s soaring cut-offs. This year, for 827 total seats, the university received around 19,000 applications, up from the 15,550 undergraduate applications it received last year for around 764 seats.

Admissions against the first-cut list will take place on October 6-7. The second cut off will be released on October 8.