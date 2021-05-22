Delhi: Ambedkar University to set up 40-bed hospital, Covid-19 vaccination centre inside campus

Ambedkar University also provided tablets to the students to facilitate online classes. (File Photo)

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis across the national capital, Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has said that it has plans to upgrade its health infrastructure and set up a 40-bed hospital inside its campus. The university said it is also working on setting up a vaccination camp.

“As it’s a long-drawn battle, the University is in the process of revamping its medical infrastructure, including plans to buy equipment like oxygen concentrators and setting up a 40-bed hospital facility,” AUD said in a statement, adding that a Covid vaccination camp for employees was also being set up in collaboration with GNCTD.

AUD Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather, said, “The pandemic is unprecedented. The only way we could see some hope on the horizon is by taking responsibilities collectively and standing by each other in these difficult times.”

Listing what the university has done so far to deal with the pandemic, AUD said, “Last year, the university reworked its calendar well in advance in such a way that it facilitated its academic flow without much deviation. The university also provided tablets to the students to facilitate online classes.”

It added, “For providing assistance to employees and students of AUD in need and to provide swift response to mitigate the impact of Covid-19, a quick response team was also constituted. Senior administrative officers were made part of it.”

The University also started a doctors’ tele-consultation service for its employees. “The University has also provided the facility of tele-consultation physiotherapy services by an expert physiotherapist to the employees as it has been of great importance, especially for post-Covid rehabilitation,” AUD stated.

“In emergency medical situations, transport facilities were urgently provided to the staff,” the university informed.

AUD had also started daily online Yoga sessions that are conducted by a trained instructor from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.