scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Ambedkar University Delhi closes undergraduate applications with over 29,000 registrations

The university will release its first merit list for undergraduate admissions on October 18.

Like in Delhi University, all undergraduate programmes in Ambedkar University Delhi starting from the upcoming academic sessions will run as four year courses. (File Photo)

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has closed its undergraduate admission applications with over 29,000 registrations.

Like Delhi University, AUD has also seen a dip in its registrations this year. Last year, approximately 32,000 candidates had completed registrations for admissions to AUD. This is even though university officials had said that more than 3 lakh candidates had indicated AUD as one of their preferred universities while filling out their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) forms with the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Like Delhi University, AUD has also moved away from the cut-off system for undergraduate admissions this year and has adopted CUET scores as the basis of admissions.

The university will now release its first merit list for undergraduate admissions on October 18. The university will prepare a separate merit list for each programme based on the candidates’ CUET scores. In case of a tie, the marks of the best four subjects in Class XII will be considered. If a tie persists, the age of the candidates will be considered and the older candidate will be given preference.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services

Of its 19 undergraduate programmes, AUD is conducting admissions in 18 through the CUET.

More from Delhi

The dates for the release of the second and third lists are October 24 and 28, respectively.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 10:36:31 am
Next Story

LIV Golf trending upwards, PGA Tour trending downwards: Phil Mickelson says he is ‘on the winning side’ of pro golf’s civil war

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement