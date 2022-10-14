Ambedkar University Delhi closes undergraduate applications with over 29,000 registrations

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has closed its undergraduate admission applications with over 29,000 registrations.

Like Delhi University, AUD has also seen a dip in its registrations this year. Last year, approximately 32,000 candidates had completed registrations for admissions to AUD. This is even though university officials had said that more than 3 lakh candidates had indicated AUD as one of their preferred universities while filling out their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) forms with the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Like Delhi University, AUD has also moved away from the cut-off system for undergraduate admissions this year and has adopted CUET scores as the basis of admissions.

The university will now release its first merit list for undergraduate admissions on October 18. The university will prepare a separate merit list for each programme based on the candidates’ CUET scores. In case of a tie, the marks of the best four subjects in Class XII will be considered. If a tie persists, the age of the candidates will be considered and the older candidate will be given preference.

Of its 19 undergraduate programmes, AUD is conducting admissions in 18 through the CUET.

The dates for the release of the second and third lists are October 24 and 28, respectively.