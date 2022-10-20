Ambedkar University Delhi kicks off admission process

The admission process at Ambedkar University, Delhi started on Wednesday.

According to university authorities, the CUET score considered for the programmes like BA (Hons) Psychology is 766.617 and above and for newly launched programme like BA (Hons) Political Science is 747.61.

Seventy students have so far taken admission, authorities said.

The university said that a team of admission coordinators, including staff and student volunteers, were available and actively working to facilitate counselling and other related help.

“More than 1,200 students and parents visited the campus for taking admission in 18 UG programs announced by the university. The admission window for the first list will be open for 3 days till October 21. The admission counters are open from 10 am to 4 pm. Fees payment is being made through online modes, card payment, bank DD, UPI. No cash transaction is permitted so far. Students selected in the first list were also mailed directly from the university admission cell. The university received 30,000 applications for 1,123 seats this year,” a statement issued by the university said.