Ambedkar University Delhi likely to open campuses fully by December 27

Ambedkar University Delhi is looking at opening its campuses fully before the end of this month.

According to a notification issued by the university, it is re-opening in a phased manner. In the first phase, the campuses will be open from December 22 to 25 for students to access common facilities, labs and tutorial sessions in small groups.

“After taking stock of the situation, and in pursuance of Govt. guidelines issued from time to time, the campuses will be fully opened from the week commencing 27th December 2021,” read the notification, adding that it would take another week to finalize classrooms and offline teaching schedules.

Student groups on the campuses have been demanding reopening since October. Similar demands have also been raised in Delhi University but the University administration has not yet decided to expand its reopening. Currently, only practical classes are being held offline for final year students while all theory classes are happening online for all students.

“We are just not in a position to call back students as long as the DDMA requires us to maintain 50% capacity in the classrooms. We don’t have the infrastructure for that,” said a senior official.

Schools in Delhi were allowed to re-open after repeated closures on Saturday, but most schools started reopening on Monday.