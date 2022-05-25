Ambedkar University constitutes admission committee for COA amid uncertainties

After appointing a Dean for the College of Art (COA), the Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) Tuesday said it had constituted an admission committee to work on the modalities of admission in the college. The fate of COA has been uncertain as Delhi University has claimed it has not de-affiliated COA, even as AUD has begun the admission process.

“A meeting was held by the Department of TTE/Higher Education, GNCTD on 23.05.2022, which was attended by the officers of the Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi and officers of the College of Arts.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

After deliberation in the meeting, an admission committee has been constituted and notified for the admission process in various programmes offered by College of Art for the academic year 2022-23,” AUD said in a statement.

“The admission committee had started working on details of admission schedule and other modalities for conducting smooth process of admission in time-bound manner. Efforts are being made for initiating online admission forms as early as possible, before the end of May 2022. Suitable time will be given to the candidates for applying to the programmes of College of Arts,” it added.

AUD said it was also decided that “there will be no change in the fees for the current academic session”.

Earlier, the university had announced the Dean of the School of Letters Satyaketu Sankrit as the Dean of COA.

The matter is now pending in the Delhi High Court after a student of COA approached the court in the matter. When contacted, DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said, “The court has said the admission should continue; they have not said the AUD will do admissions. We are fighting in this court, and the next date of hearing is July 13,” he said.

AUD comes under the Delhi government, and the decision on the merger had been announced in March last year, however, DU’s statutory bodies have not given the go-ahead for COA to be de-affiliated from the university.