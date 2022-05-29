Ambedkar University begins online applications for admission to College of Arts amid controversy

Amidst uncertainty and controversy, Ambedkar University has begun online registrations for admission to the College of Art under its aegis. The university has made available on its website the online application form for admission to the college in the year 2022-2023 and has announced that these registrations will be open till June 30.

Earlier, Ambedkar University had appointed a dean for the College of Art and constituted an admission committee to work on the modalities of admission in the college. These developments are taking place even as Delhi University states that it has not approved the de-affiliation of the college from it. DU’s Executive Council had rejected the proposal for de-affiliation.

Amidst controversies over its de-affiliation, admissions for the 2021-2022 academic session were not conducted at the College of Art. The matter is currently pending in the Delhi High Court after a student of the college approached the court in this matter and the next date of hearing is July 13.

Ambedkar University has begun admissions to six Bachelor of Fine Arts programmes and five Masters of Fine Arts programmes to the college.