Ambedkar statue vandalised in Ghaziabad, triggers protest; suspects detained

According to officers, a case has been registered and several suspects have been detained for questioning. (File Photo)

A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was vandalized on Sunday morning in Ghaziabad’s Loni, triggering widespread protests that led to traffic disruption on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway, police said. According to officers, a case has been registered and several suspects have been detained for questioning.

“It was found that a statue located by the roadside had been damaged. A team has been immediately formed, and efforts are being made to arrest those who may be involved. A case has been registered,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari.

Additionally, a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team is also present and engaged in the investigation, the DCP added.