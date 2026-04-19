Ambedkar statue vandalised in Ghaziabad, triggers protest; suspects detained

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A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was vandalized on Sunday morning in Ghaziabad’s Loni, triggering widespread protests that led to traffic disruption on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway, police said. According to officers, a case has been registered and several suspects have been detained for questioning.
“It was found that a statue located by the roadside had been damaged. A team has been immediately formed, and efforts are being made to arrest those who may be involved. A case has been registered,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari.
Additionally, a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team is also present and engaged in the investigation, the DCP added.
“CCTV cameras and other evidence are being examined. The case will be resolved as soon as possible, and strict action will be taken against all those involved,” the DCP said.
Meanwhile,BJP’s Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar demanded stern action against the perpetrators.
“We’ll ask the police to take action….. Babasaheb is not of any one religion, he is from all 36 communities and the country, and hence everyone is angry…,” he said.
“The conspirators won’t be spared at any cost…. This is disrespectful and I feel hurt. The truth will come out…,” the MLA added.
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