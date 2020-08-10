Delhi: Ambedkar Nagar gets new hospital, 200 Covid beds

The hospital was initially meant to be a 262-bed facility, which was later expanded following an announcement by Jain in March 2015. He had then said that a lot of the space in the hospital was not utilised properly and the nod was given to expand it. The hospital was initially meant to be a 262-bed facility, which was later expanded following an announcement by Jain in March 2015. He had then said that a lot of the space in the hospital was not utilised properly and the nod was given to expand it.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday inaugurated a 600-bed government hospital in South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar, with 200 beds dedicated for Covid patients. He said the hospital would be helpful for residents of the locality and nearby constituencies as there was no big hospital in the area until now.

Approved in 2013, the hospital has been built on a budget of around Rs 125 crore. It has a capacity of 600 beds, of which 200 Covid beds have been made operational so far and the remaining, along with an ICU, are expected to be made ready for use in a month.

“Oxygen is available on all 200 beds, as it is the primary requirement in treatment of Covid patients. The corona situation in Delhi is under control to a great extent. All the parameters are good — the recovery rate is improving, the positivity ratio and death rate are decreasing. There are fewer patients who require hospitalisation,” Kejriwal said.

“I pray to god that the 200 beds in this hospital are not needed in the future, but we have to be fully prepared… If the (Covid) situation goes out of control again, the Delhi government is fully prepared to deal with it,” he said.

The CM was joined by Health Minister Satyendar Jain and AAP’s Ambedkar Nagar MLA Ajay Dutt at the inauguration. He also inspected the hospital’s flu clinic, visited a ward and spoke to doctors.

Kejriwal said the hospital in Ambedkar Nagar was scheduled to start a few months later, but was inaugurated on Sunday due to the efforts of engineers and doctors: “We have increased the capacity of beds in Delhi, and the construction of the new Ambedkar hospital is a step in the same direction.”

Last month, the Delhi government had inaugurated a 700-bed hospital in Northwest Delhi’s Burari, which has 450 beds dedicated for Covid patients. It was commissioned by the Congress government as a 200-bed facility, which was later increased when the AAP came to power in 2015.

