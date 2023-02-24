Ambedkar Circuit train to make its first journey to mark his birth anniversary

The first journey of the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra will begin from New Delhi on April 14, to coincide with B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. Covering prominent places associated with the life of Ambedkar and the Buddhist heritage, the eight-day journey costs around Rs 21,000.

The special Bharat Gaurav train, which will take 600 people on board, will be operated by the Ministry of Railways along with Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Under the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative, the IRCTC is operating several Bharat Gaurav tourist trains on various theme-based circuits across India.

As per the Ministry of Tourism, the nodal ministry for the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative, the first halt of the journey will be in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, the birthplace of Baba Saheb (Bhim Janam Bhoomi), followed by a stop at Nagpur to visit Deekshabhoomi, a monument of Navayana Buddhism.

The train journey, which is open to both Indian and international visitors, as per IRCTC officials, will also include a sightseeing tour of Sanchi’s stupa and other Buddhist sites, followed by Varanasi, where people get to visit Sarnath and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Gaya is the final destination, which comprises a visit to the Mahabodhi Temple and other monasteries. Rajgir and Nalanda, the other important Buddhist sites, would be covered by road, said officials.

Also Read | How Ambedkar Circuit is good tourism and good politics for the BJP

Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution, was also a jurist, political activist, author, writer, economist and scholar. He also fought untouchability and stood up for the rights of the socially backward classes. The tour, officials say, aims to highlight the places that influenced him.

It was in September 2022 that Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy had announced a special tourist train to cover the Ambedkar Circuit. Earlier, a special 14-coach train was run on the Ramayana Circuit by the IRCTC, and also the Buddhist Circuit, covering destinations associated with the life of Buddha.

Officials from the Ministry of Tourism said that with this tour, they are looking to attract all those interested in tracing the footsteps of Ambedkar, even beyond the Dalit community who visit some of these places as a pilgrimage. The journey includes meals, ground transportation, and entry to the sites. The train journey is aimed more towards the visitors than the tourists.

Advertisement

Besides, there is also a nine-day Bharat Nepal Astha Yatra planned for March, covering Ayodhya, Kathmandu, Prayagraj and Varanasi; and Guru Kripa Yatra for Sikh devotees later this year, which will cover Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib, Bidar, Nanded and Patna, officials said.