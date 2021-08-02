Amarjeet Sinha resigns as advisor to PM Modi; 2nd top officer to quit PMO in recent months

By: PTI | Delhi |
Updated: August 2, 2021 10:41:48 pm
Updated: August 2, 2021 10:41:48 pm
A senior bureaucrat in the Prime Minister’s Office, Amarjeet Sinha, has resigned from his post, sources said on Monday.
A retired IAS officer, Sinha was an advisor in the PMO and handled projects related to the social sector.
A Bihar-cadre IAS officer of 1983 batch, Sinha had superannuated as the rural development secretary in 2019 and was then appointed to the PMO.
He is the second top officer to quit the PMO in recent months after former cabinet secretary P K Sinha, who worked there as principal advisor, resigned in March.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-