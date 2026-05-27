Juvenile apprehended for shooting at teenager over ‘staring’ row in Delhi’s Amar Colony

Police said one of the accused walked to their car, picked up a pistol, and opened fire at the victim, hitting him in the head. (Source: File/ Representational)

A juvenile has been apprehended in connection with the shooting of a teenage boy in Southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony on Tuesday, police sources said.

The 16-year-old juvenile is among the three persons allegedly involved in the shooting.

On Tuesday evening, a 17-year-old boy was critically injured after being shot in the head by three persons outside an eatery in Amar Colony. The victim was sitting on a chair with his female friend when an argument broke out and quickly escalated into violence.

According to police sources, the accused were returning from Faridabad in a car and stopped in the Amar Colony market to eat snacks. While they were standing outside the shop, the victim questioned them for staring at the girl.