Juvenile apprehended for shooting at teenager over ‘staring’ row in Delhi’s Amar Colony

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A juvenile has been apprehended in connection with the shooting of a teenage boy in Southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony on Tuesday, police sources said.
The 16-year-old juvenile is among the three persons allegedly involved in the shooting.
On Tuesday evening, a 17-year-old boy was critically injured after being shot in the head by three persons outside an eatery in Amar Colony. The victim was sitting on a chair with his female friend when an argument broke out and quickly escalated into violence.
According to police sources, the accused were returning from Faridabad in a car and stopped in the Amar Colony market to eat snacks. While they were standing outside the shop, the victim questioned them for staring at the girl.
An argument broke out between the victim and the accused, but the matter appeared to be resolved after the accused apologised.
However, after four-five minutes, police said one of the accused walked to their car, picked up a pistol, and opened fire at the victim, hitting him in the head.
The boy collapsed to the ground while his friend screamed for help. The shooter and the two other accused allegedly fled the spot on foot.
With the help of shopkeepers and eatery staff, police said the injured boy was taken to Moolchand Hospital and later shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The police were subsequently informed, and the family was notified.
Doctors said the boy’s condition remains critical, while his friend is being counselled, officers said.
Local police, the Special Staff, and the Crime Branch were tasked with identifying and apprehending the accused. Using CCTV footage, a Crime Branch team later apprehended the 16-year-old suspect from the locality and recovered the weapon used in the crime.
He is being further questioned to trace and apprehend the other two accused in the case, officers added.
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