Delhi ACB books AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for misusing Waqf Board funds

The anti-corruption branch (ACB) of the Delhi government registered an FIR against AAP leader Amanatullah Khan and others for irregular recruitment and misuse of funds allotted to Waqf Board, ACB chief Arvind Deep said on Wednesday. This comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections where Khan is seeking re-election from Okhla.

Khan, who is the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, sparked controversy last month for being at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi which turned violent and buses were torched.

The polling for Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.

