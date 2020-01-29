Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Delhi ACB books AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for misusing Waqf Board funds

This comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections where Khan is seeking re-election from Okhla.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 29, 2020 4:16:45 pm
Amanatullah Khan, Amanatullah Khan fir, Amanatullah Khan aap, Amanatullah Khan speech, aam aadmi party, delhi assembly elections 2020, delhi elections news Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan.

The anti-corruption branch (ACB) of the Delhi government registered an FIR against AAP leader Amanatullah Khan and others for irregular recruitment and misuse of funds allotted to Waqf Board, ACB chief Arvind Deep said on Wednesday. This comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections where Khan is seeking re-election from Okhla.

Khan, who is the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, sparked controversy last month for being at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi which turned violent and buses were torched.

The polling for Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.

