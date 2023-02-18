scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Amanatullah Khan targets Centre over 123 Waqf properties

Responding to the letter on Friday, Khan said the two-member committee’s report had not been shared with the board.

Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan said the board would not allow ‘any kind of encroachment’ on Waqf properties. (Express Photo)

Delhi Waqf Board chairman and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan Friday said the board would not allow “any kind of encroachment” on Waqf properties, in response to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry’s letter on February 8 “absolving” the board from all matters pertaining to 123 properties.

In a letter to Khan, the Land and Development Office under the Ministry said it had constituted a two-member committee headed by retired Delhi High Court Justice SP Garg to look into the matter of “denotified Waqf properties”.

It said the committee had submitted its report with regard to 123 properties that said the Delhi Waqf Board had not submitted any representation or objections in the matter. The committee, the letter said, was created as per a 2014 High Court order.

“It is evident… that the Delhi Waqf Board does not have any stake in the listed properties, neither have they shown any interest in the properties nor filed any objections/claims. It is, therefore, decided to absolve Delhi Waqf Board from all matters pertaining to ‘123 Waqf properties’. Physical inspection of all 123 properties shall also be carried out,” the letter said.

He said the 2014 HC order cited did not have any directions to set up a two-member committee. He said the Delhi Waqf Board had challenged the setting up of the committee and the matter was pending before the High Court.
The next date of hearing would be August 4.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 06:40 IST
