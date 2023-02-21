Amanatullah Khan moves Delhi High Court over 123 Waqf properties

Delhi Waqf Board chairman and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan said on Monday that the Waqf Board has challenged in the High Court the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs letter which “absolves” the board from all matters pertaining to 123 properties.

“The 123 properties are of the Delhi Waqf Board. These mosques, dargahs, cemeteries… they are being taken care of by us. These properties are under our care and will remain so. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has written to us saying we have no right over this property… we have challenged this letter, which was sent to us on February 8, in the High Court,” Khan said at a press conference on Monday.

He said that a case was already pending in the High Court on this matter and a decision is awaited. “We went to the High Court in January 2022, challenging the setting up of a two-member committee. When that case is pending in the High Court, how can they take this decision,” Khan said.

In its letter to Khan, the Land and Development Office of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had said that it had constituted a two-member committee headed by retired Delhi High Court Justice SP Garg to look into the matter of “denotified Waqf properties”. The letter said that the committee had submitted its report on 123 properties.

The letter said: “It is evident… that the Delhi Waqf Board does not have any stake in the listed properties, neither have they shown any interest in the properties nor filed any objections/claims. It is, therefore, decided to absolve Delhi Waqf Board from all matters pertaining to ‘123 Waqf properties’. Physical inspection of all 123 properties shall also be carried out.”

In response, Khan said on Monday: “If it is being said that the Waqf Board showed no interest, this is wrong. The Waqf Board had gone to the High Court and has gone for the proceedings. These are wrong accusations. We have asked for the report to be shared with us.”

Khan added: “This is the way in which the Union government sets the law aside and takes decisions. Yeh 2024 ki tayyari hain ki dekhi, hum Waqf Board se bhi uska haq cheen rahe hain (This is about getting ready for 2024…that they are taking away the rights of the Waqf Board also). They want to forcibly grab these properties, which we will not allow.”

“These matters date back to the period between 1911 and 1915. The Congress later gave us our own property on lease. Congress ne humare saath dhokha diya ki humari property ko hume kiraye pe diya. Aur usi ki vajah se aaj vivaad hain. Vivaad paida kiya hi Congress ne (The Congress betrayed us by giving us our own property on lease. It is because of this that there is a controversy today),” Khan said.