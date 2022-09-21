scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Amanatullah Khan hearing: Court asks CBI if allegations are same as those in ACB case

Special Judge M K Nagpal, however, asked the CBI investigating officer whether the allegations of illegal appointment were the same as the one made by the anti-corruption branch, which had arrested Khan on similar allegations of illegal appointments in the Waqf Board.

The court was supposed to hear arguments on consideration after the chargesheet in this case was filed. (PTI File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation has told a Delhi court hearing a case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan that he made illegal appointments in the Waqf Board in violation of provisions and by abusing his office as the chairman.

Khan is currently under ACB custody and is expected to be produced before a special judge on Wednesday.

Special Judge Nagpal asked the CBI to file a status report on October 14, noting: “IO is not aware as to when FIR of the above case of ACB was registered and the period to which the allegations levelled in the said FIR pertain and also the nature thereof.”

The judge stressed that before proceeding further in the CBI matter, the court has to be sure that the allegations of making illegal appointments are different in the present case than the allegations levelled against Khan in the ACB case.

The court was supposed to hear arguments on consideration after the chargesheet in this case was filed.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had in July this year granted prosecution sanction to the CBI to proceed against Khan.

The case against the AAP MLA was filed in 2016 following complaints from the SDM (HQ), Revenue Department, alleging that he made arbitrary and illegal appointments in the Waqf Board.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 02:12:20 am
