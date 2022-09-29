Amanatullah Khan gets bail, court says no loss to exchequer

Granting bail to Aam Aadmi Party Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case of alleged irregularities in the Waqf Board, a Delhi court on Wednesday said that there was no loss to the state exchequer.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull held that allegations against Khan are not grave and serious in nature. He was granted bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

On allegations of irregularities in recruitment to the Waqf Board, the court said that there is “no material on record to show that any of these recruited employees had paid any bribe to the accused in securing the employment”.

The ACB had alleged that Khan granted tenancies at a lower rate of rent, which caused loss to the board and state exchequer. The court, after perusing the documents of 15 properties, said there was no loss to the exchequer.

The court said, “From the said document, it is apparent that tenancies have been created at a higher rent than the reserve price and also the rent is higher than the previous rent being taken from the earlier tenants.”

Regarding the allegation of misappropriation of Rs 3.2 crore, by way of payment of salaries to 32 contractual employees, the court said it has come on record that “accused, being the Chairman, had no exclusive control over the Waqf fund.”

“There is no material on record to show that grant in aid received by the Waqf Board in Waqf Fund was in the exclusive domain of the present accused being the Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, or he had the power to deal with the Waqf fund exclusively. Therefore, prima facie there is no material to show entrustment of Waqf fund to the present accused or his having exclusive dominion over the same,” the court said. On allegations that Rs 3.2 crore was transferred to Khan, the court said: “There is also no material on record to show that contractual employees were being paid salary without they performing the duties assigned to them.”