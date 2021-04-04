FIR against Amanatullah Khan for threatening Dasna priest over his speech ‘hurting religious sentiments’

A day after Dasna temple’s head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati was booked for a speech ‘hurting religious sentiments’, the Delhi Police on Sunday registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan for threatening the former.

Khan had allegedly threatened Saraswati on Twitter, for hurting religious sentiments with his remarks on the Prophet during a press conference in Delhi. Taking suo motu cognizance, the police lodged an FIR under Sections 153-A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Parliament Street police station against Khan.

Earlier, Khan had also filed a complaint at Jamia Nagar police station against Saraswati, asking police to take legal action against him, following which the Dasna head was booked.

In his complaint, the AAP MLA said he came to know about the incident after he found a viral video on social media. “There are uncouth words that are below the standards of being repeated. It is needless to say that such statements for cheap publicity and personal gain hurts sentiments of Muslims at large. Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati with all his knowledge and intention has hurt religious sentiments of the Muslim community not only in India, but all the over the world,” he wrote in his complaint.

“Taking suo motu cognizance, we have registered an FIR under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity) and 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings) in connection with a video circulating on social media in the matter of a conference that took place in Press Club; investigation has been taken up,” Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal had said.